ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $11,324.83 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $981.70 million and approximately $55,186.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $11,324.83 or 0.19499300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

