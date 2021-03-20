Thugs Finance (THUGS) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00008870 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 668,645 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

