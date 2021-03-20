Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $197.32 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $197.32 million and $162.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00307253 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

