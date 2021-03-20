TigerCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.39 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $597,052.64 and approximately $9.39 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $844.46 or 0.01455187 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.