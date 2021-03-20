Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005826 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 152.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

