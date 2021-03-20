Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

