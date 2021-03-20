TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $3.00 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

