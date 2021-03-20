Tokenbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,632.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $408,297.23 and approximately $23,632.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00051371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

