Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,561 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

WM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,846. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

