Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. 21,044,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

