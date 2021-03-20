Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.91. 10,110,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,509. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average is $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

