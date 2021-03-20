Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 1,815 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 783,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.94. 12,589,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

