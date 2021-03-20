Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 3,921 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,275,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

