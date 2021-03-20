Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 11,280,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

