Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $5,585,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

SBUX stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

