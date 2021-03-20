Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $729.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,262. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.28 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $714.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

