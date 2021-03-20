Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,403. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

