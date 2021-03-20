Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 39,055,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,248,008. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

