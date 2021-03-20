Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.00. 2,162,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,485. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

