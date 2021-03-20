Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,136.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 425,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 406,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 1,162,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

