Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 4,202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.39. 735,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,828. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.31 and its 200-day moving average is $271.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

