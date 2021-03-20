TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $157.72 million. TowneBank reported sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 172.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.85 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

