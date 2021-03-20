TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $157.72 million. TowneBank reported sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 172.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.85 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
