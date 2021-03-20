Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

