TravelNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,024.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $19,865.17 and approximately $2,024.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

