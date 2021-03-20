Treat DAO Price Up 1.5% Over Last Day (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00004029 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $378,531.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.