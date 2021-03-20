Trias Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $610,911.41 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

