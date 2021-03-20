Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $537,950.52 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

