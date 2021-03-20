Tripio Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $6.08 million and $2.06 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars.

