TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Sold by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,382 shares during the period. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,927. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

