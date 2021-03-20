TRON Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $4.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.