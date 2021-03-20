TurtleCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,997,400,185 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

