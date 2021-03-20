Typerium (TYPE) Trading 50.3% Higher Over Last Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $463.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.