U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 28,076,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

