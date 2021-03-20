Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,698,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,562,130 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 4.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.66% of Uber Technologies worth $596,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 138,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

