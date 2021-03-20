Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 220.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111,790 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $156,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,423,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.08. 17,396,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

