Ubex 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.47 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 108% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ubex has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 419.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00331785 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

