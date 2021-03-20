UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $985,402.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.00648989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034680 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

