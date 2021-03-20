Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.62.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.44. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.