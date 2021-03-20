Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $125,881.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

