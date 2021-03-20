Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

