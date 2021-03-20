Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.54

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ultra has a market cap of $152.00 million and $4.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.10 or 0.00922446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00354052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012375 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

