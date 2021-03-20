Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $16.27 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $16.27 million and $253,104.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.00456203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00657408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

