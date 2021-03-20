Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $170.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of UFI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

