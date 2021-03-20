UniLend (UFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

