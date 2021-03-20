Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

