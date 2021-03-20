Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,595 shares of company stock worth $16,086,940 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,662. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

