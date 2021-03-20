uPlexa Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $557,473.10 and $274.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars.

