Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $14.11 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $14.11 or 0.00024015 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $141.06 million and $17.98 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

