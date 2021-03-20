UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of UrtheCast Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 39,800 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

