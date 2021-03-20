US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1,389.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of US Ecology worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ECOL stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.